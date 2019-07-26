Rockville finds new sister city in Taiwan

Officials say one of the reasons this new city was the perfect fit is because of Rockville's active Asian-American community.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The city of Rockville, Maryland now has another sister city in Yilan, Taiwan, pronounced “e-lon.”

This is the second sister city for Rockville, the other is in Germany. This comes after Rockville officials visited Taiwan and leaders from Yilan came here to Maryland to learn more about each other’s cultures. Rockville residents hope their new Taiwanese sister city locals will learn a few things about the town.

Rockville resident Augustina Boswell said she would want them to know that “it’s a really family-friendly town, but with a big city feel. So, we have a lot of restaurants and things to do for kids, it’s a great place to raise a family.”