Rockville finds new sister city in Taiwan

I-270

Officials say one of the reasons this new city was the perfect fit is because of Rockville's active Asian-American community.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The city of Rockville, Maryland now has another sister city in Yilan, Taiwan, pronounced “e-lon.”

This is the second sister city for Rockville, the other is in Germany. This comes after Rockville officials visited Taiwan and leaders from Yilan came here to Maryland to learn more about each other’s cultures. Rockville residents hope their new Taiwanese sister city locals will learn a few things about the town.

Rockville resident Augustina Boswell said she would want them to know that “it’s a really family-friendly town, but with a big city feel. So, we have a lot of restaurants and things to do for kids, it’s a great place to raise a family.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News