Rockville approves deer management pilot program

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — You might see plenty of deer around this time of year, but now the city of Rockville has approved a plan to control the growing deer population.

The pilot program will use bow hunters to cull deer at the Redgate Golf Course on Avery Road. The city launched a study to come up with ways to manage deer in the area. Officials say in order to hunt, there are requirements for safety zones written by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

“It does scare me the fact that there’s archers and snipers out here, I do understand why they are doing it and I do see them all over the place dead and on the side of the road,” said Patrick Wason, County resident.

The plan will run from September 6th to November 20th, 2020.