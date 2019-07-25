Robert Frost Middle School principal up for national award

Dr. Joey Jones currently holds the title of Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year, and now he's one of three finalists for the national award.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The principal of Robert Frost Middle School in Rockville is a finalist for the National Secondary School Principal of the Year award.

Dr. Joey Jones currently holds the title of Maryland Middle School Principal of the Year, and now he’s one of three finalists for the national award. He’s been the principal for 17 years. He prides his school on a holistic approach to learning and making sure students are taken care of in and out of the classroom.

“We’ve asked students more questions about their needs. We’ve given students a voice, we’ve given staff a voice to share their culture, to share their background. We can be better informed to make better decisions,” said Jones.

Embracing culture and diversity is important to Frost MS.

“One thing we’ve implemented is ‘culturally relevant instruction.’ Looking at the students who are before you, and trying to find curriculum that relates to their background, to their ethnicity and make sure they feel a part of their learning,” Jones explained.

Jones wants his students to feel like they can approach him with their questions, problems or even just for a laugh.

“There’s so many times he’s been completely goofy with us kids. He was just amazing, so fun and every kid loved him,” said Arthi Arjesh, a recent graduate of Frost who volunteers in the middle school’s front office.

Jones will find out whether or not he won the national title later this fall.