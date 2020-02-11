Update: One arrested in road rage incident in Frederick, MD

The incident continued for about a mile down Willowdale Drive.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police say one person was arrested Tuesday morning after 2 vehicles were involved in a road rage incident beginning on Rt. 40 around 9 a.m.

The incident continued for about a mile down Willowdale Drive. A BB gun was recovered from the scene. Four people were involved, but no one was injured.

Police didn’t say if any shots were fired.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of first degree assault and was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.