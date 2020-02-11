Update: One arrested in road rage incident in Frederick, MD

I-270

The incident continued for about a mile down Willowdale Drive.

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WDVM/Jasmine Pelaez

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police say one person was arrested Tuesday morning after 2 vehicles were involved in a road rage incident beginning on Rt. 40 around 9 a.m.

The incident continued for about a mile down Willowdale Drive. A BB gun was recovered from the scene. Four people were involved, but no one was injured.

Police didn’t say if any shots were fired.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of first degree assault and was a passenger in one of the vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories