Update: One arrested in road rage incident in Frederick, MD

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police say one person was arrested Tuesday morning after 2 vehicles were involved in a road rage incident beginning on Rt. 40 around 9 a.m.
The incident continued for about a mile down Willowdale Drive. A BB gun was recovered from the scene. Four people were involved, but no one was injured.
Police didn’t say if any shots were fired.
The 20-year-old man was arrested on charges of first degree assault and was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
