Road now open after 3-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A three-vehicle crash in Montgomery County closed Georgia Avenue and Layhill Road for a little over an hour on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities responded to the area and closed the road from 11:30 a.m. to 12:43 a.m., according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County police. Police did not have information regarding injuries, however Montgomery County Fire and Rescue PIO Pete Piringer tweeted they were evaluating at least one adult for injuries.