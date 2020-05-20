River & Trail Outfitters plans reopening locations in Maryland, West Virginia

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — For one local business, kick-starting operations again meant keeping an eye on more than one state’s reopening plan.

River and Trail Outfitters has its headquarters in Washington County, Maryland, and just down the road in Frederick County, they operate the Brunswick Family Campground.

Just across the Potomac River in neighboring West Virginia, is where the outdoor adventures business launches its signature activity, whitewater rafting along the Shenandoah River.

“We are spread open over quite a number of jurisdictions,” explained general manager of River & Trailer Outfitters, John Gonano, “[These locations] really not that far away from one another, but [they are in] multiple states, counties.”

Gonano says since March 16 when operations halted, he’s followed along to both Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia and Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland for each state’s reopening plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On May 6, Hogan announced broadening outdoor activities like boating and camping throughout the state. The Brunswick Campsite reopened with added restrictions, including no groups of more than 10 people.

“We have two large tent camping areas which normally the capacity is 150, and we brought that down to 50,” Gonano said, “Our cabins are open and we’ve just stepped up our cleaning protocols.”

Campers are required to maintain a distance of six feet, and wear face coverings while inside communal spaces.

Canoeing and kayaking has set sail as well. Limited groups are checking in outdoors and riding over in a shuttle with fewer people on-board.

Whitewater rafting hasn’t geared up yet in both states.

“The state of Maryland was opened for boating, the state of West Virginia was not open for whitewater rafting. We will be opening for whitewater rafting on the Shenandoah River on May 21st, so we’re very excited to get that going,” said Gonano.

On Saturday, reservations grew from four to 20, signaling that people are eager to get outside.

“We packed up our computers, and said ‘Let’s go sit in the camper instead of sitting in the house,” explained outdoor-lover and RV camper at the campgrounds Chad Ellis, “[To] get out of the city I guess you could say and live in nature and enjoy it.”

For more information on River & Trail Outfitters, visit https://www.rivertrail.com/

For more information on the Brunswick Family Campground, visit https://www.potomacrivercampground.com/

