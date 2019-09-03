Rideshare driver faces rape charges in Montgomery County

The victim said she began to feel nauseous and fell asleep in the suspect's car

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Virginia man has been arrested and charged for raping a woman in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Police say 26-year-old Oluwakayode Adebusuyi is facing second-degree rape, assault, and false imprisonment charges. On August 24th police responded to the 6900 block of Clarendon Road in Bethesda for a woman crying in the middle of the road.

The woman told officers she had been raped by Adebusuyi after meeting the suspect at a bar in Silver Spring. Police say there could be other victims as Adebusuyi also worked for various ride-share companies within the area. Anyone with any information Adebusuyi is urged to contact police.