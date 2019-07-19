Retired Frederick County Fire and Rescue official dies from cancer

I-270

Tom Nuse gave over 20 years of service to Frederick County, Maryland

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Frederick County Fire and Rescue

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Lt. Tom Nuse with Frederick County Fire and Rescue died Thursday after battling cancer.

Fire and Rescue posted about his passing on Twitter, saying he recently retired with more than 20 years of service.

Fire and Rescue are asking to keep his family in thoughts and prayers.

The full tweet reads:
“FCDFRS is saddened to announce the loss of Lt. yesterday after a long hard battle with cancer|recently retired with over 20yrs of service|keep his family in your thoughts & prayers as well as the members of #FCDFRS as we work through a number of losses over the past several weeks”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News