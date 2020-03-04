Restaurant week in Frederick County Mar. 2-8

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — It’s Restaurant Week in Frederick County.

What is Restaurant Week? Visit Frederick has partnered with the Frederick News-Post to make this week possible. During restaurant week, restaurants throughout Frederick offer reduced or fixed-priced menus, so customers can try many different types of food that may normally be out of their price range.

“When you arrive at the restaurant, you’ll see that there is a fixed price for a two or three-course meal,” said Melissa Joseph Muntz, communications and marketing manager at Visit Frederick. “It’s an opportunity for some of our chefs to go above and beyond and offer things that aren’t typically on the menu.”

Officials say it’s a great opportunity for residents and visitors to the area to try something new and revisit old favorites.

This is the first year they will offer a summer restaurant week as well. The week will be observed in August and it will be a great opportunity for chefs to use the fresh local produce that is made available in August.

For the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

All of the menus are posted online. It is recommended that you make a reservation ahead of time.