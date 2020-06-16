Resolution could end School Resource Officer program in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Board of Education passed a resolution that may lead to ending the School Resource Officer program.

The resolution comes after recent protests that have prompted many changes across the country. Montgomery County middle and high schools currently have sworn-in police officers assigned to each school to help oversee conflicts and further protect students.

A unanimous vote by the board passed a resolution that will review three years of data on student arrests. Data shows minority students are more likely to be arrested or suspended. After reviewing data, the board will make a decision on whether to end the program or make changes.

Student member of the Board, Nate Tinbite said, “I really do think this resolution is a step in that right direction to definitely help dismantle our school to prison pipeline. To make sure that students who look like me are no longer victims of our police state.”

A decision will be made in January. Last week, Prince George’s County School Board voted to put an end to its School Resource Officer program.

