Residents voice concerns over possible school closing in Thurmont

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Save our school! That’s just one of the pleas from concerned students and parents at Wednesday night’s board meeting as they pleaded to save Sabillasville Elementary.

Back in January, the Frederick County Board of Education discussed closing Sabillasville Elementary in Thurmont due to low enrollment and lack of growth in northern Frederick County. Sabillasville is a top-performing 5-star school. Between the academics, the teachers, and the overall feel of the school community, parents say this school just can’t be replicated. Erin Ballweber says this school has helped her son blossom.

“They don’t mind putting their arm around him, it’s a family,” said Ballweber. “We don’t have any family, and it means something. They’ll email me and say he was off today and we communicate. They’ve just always welcomed us with open arms. It really is like a family.”



The school board has not made a decision, it was just a proposal. We will, of course, keep you updated on this story as we learn more.