Residents reminded of Safe Haven laws after baby found in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are reminding residents of Maryland’s Safe Haven laws.

This comes days after a newborn baby girl was found in a wooded area in Silver Spring. On Friday, a man was walking in the area of Sligo Creek Parkway when he found a naked baby lying in the woods. The baby was taken to the hospital and police were able to locate the baby’s mother, who is also being treated.

Maryland’s Safe Haven law allows a guardian to drop off newborns at hospitals or law enforcement stations with no questions asked. Police say so far, no charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

“Just make sure you leave that baby with a responsible adult at that location. Just let them know that it’s a safe haven baby, and you can remain anonymous. You can then leave without fear of arrest or prosecution,” said Rebecca Innocenti of Montgomery County Police Department.

The baby is under the care of child welfare services.

LATEST POSTS: