Residents evacuate following fire in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Emergency communications received a call around 3:30pm this afternoon for a house fire at the 6000 block of Bradford Court.

Units arrived to find fire showing and deployed water lines to put the fire out. It took about 20 minutes to bring it under control and deem the fire as controlled.

All occupants were out upon arrival of the fire department. Frederick County Fire Marshal was on scene and is investigating.