Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin are conveying a powerful but simple message: RESPECT THE VOTE

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Governor Larry Hogan and Senator Joe Manchin conveyed a powerful but simple message in this new election ad, respect the vote.

Despite party differences, Republican Hogan and Democrat Manchin were featured in this video encouraging the American people to trust the democratic process.

The ad was launched by “No Labels,” whose mission is to fight for bipartisan solutions to reform our political system.

Both political leaders ensured voters than in January 2020 a President will be sworn in, but first every vote must be counted.

