Republic Service shows it’s “committed to serve” with new initiative

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There are many essential service workers whose tireless work may go unnoticed during this pandemic, and sanitation workers are one of them.

Drivers from Republic Services have been out picking up waste and recycling everyday to ensuring that neighborhoods and communities are being kept clean during the pandemic. And to thank their employees for their services, Republic Services, just recently announced a $20 million initiative called “Committed to Serve.”

Leaderships says it’s a way to let everyone know just how important they truly are.

“They’re out there doing the job needs to be done everyday, because if we weren’t out there picking up the waste and recycling, this would be really bad,” said general manager, Melvin Pfannenstein.

Under this new initiative, each employee gets a $100 gift card, every two weeks, in which they are encouraged to spend at local, small businesses in order to keep put money back into the community.

The company also makes sure employees and their families receive meals from local small businesses, in an effort to make sure no one goes hungry, all while helping businesses in the community.