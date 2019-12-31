Report shows MCPS achievement disparities

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight released a report in December outlining differences in performance among students with different backgrounds across the Montgomery County Public Schools system.

The summary says there are persistent gaps between black and Latinx students compared to Asian and White students.

Montgomery County’s Office of Legislative Oversight found that about 90 percent of White students met performance benchmarks on the English portion of the SAT. Compare that to 60 percent of black students and 52 percent of Latinx students.

When it comes to school readiness, 35 percent of Latinx and 46 percent of Black students met the benchmark, while 70 percent of White and biracial students met the standard, along with 67 percent of Asian students.

The report states analysis of these data trends show that the gaps have not narrowed over time across most categories.

When I reached out to MCPS for a comment on the report, a spokesperson told me that there are some concerns among MCPS when it comes to how people are interpreting the data in the report.

A letter from MCPS superintendent Jack Smith addresses recommendations made in the report. The letter asks the OLO to acknowledge Montgomery County Public Schools’ All In: Equity and Achievement Framework, a program that’s focused on closing the achievement gap and addressing disparities.

The letter says in part, “the recommendations contained in the report represent work well underway in MCPS.”

The County Council and school system leaders are expected to meet and discuss the report in January.