Rep. Trone takes tour of radar manufacturing company based in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Congressman David Trone took an up close and personal tour of an engineering and technology company that recently made its new home in Montgomery County.

Rada Technologies is a radar manufacturer, and many of the radars it produces are used by the U.S. military to navigate missions around the world. Trone took a tour of their new facility in Germantown on Monday, during which the company also unveiled their first multi-mission hemispheric radar made to detect and track threats fired at mobile forces.

“The work they’re doing here is so key and so needed around the entire world. This technology on how we can deal with threats of UAV’s and drones which is only increasing exponentially,” said Trone, (D) Maryland – 6th District

“We wanted him to really have an appreciation for the technology, most importantly, what it does to warfighter and how important it is to defend our nation,” said Bill Watson, CEO, Rada Technologies, LLC.

The company has brought many new jobs to Montgomery County since moving its headquarters in December. They plan to hire 80 additional employees in the next three years.