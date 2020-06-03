Rep. Jamie Raskin looks to be elected for third term

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Rep. Jamie Raskin (D, MD-08) is on the campaign trail in an effort to secure a third term as the representative for Maryland’s 8th congressional district.

Going into Tuesday’s primary, nine other democrats and republicans were registered candidates for the District 8 seat. Rep. Raskin secured 85 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary to secure his spot as the democratic nominee.

“We had an election in the Civil War, we had an election during World War II, we’ve had elections throughout all of these national traumas. We’ve always had the will of the government to give people a free and fair election,” said Rep. Raskin in a one-on-one interview with WDVM the day of the Primary Election.

He says not being able to see his constituents face-to-face during the pandemic has been frustrating. It’s forced him and his team to find new ways to engage with residents.

“The bad news is I haven’t really been able to go anywhere because we’ve not been allowed to assemble in groups of more than 10. The good news is we’ve discovered telephone town halls. I think I’ve done 7 or 8 of those so far and we’ve really been using Facebook Live.”

Between now and November, Rep. Raskin says he looks forward to coordinating what he says is a more cohesive and fair federal response to COVID-19. He was recently named to a select committee dealing with COVID-19 response.

“The federal government, instead of pitting the states against each other in this ruthless competition for resources, instead of sitting back and just grating the states, should work with the states to implement a public health plan that works for the country,” said Rep. Raskin.

“Re-opening too soon will doom us to further shut downs in the future,” he said. “The public health crisis needs to be fixed and then the economy can fix itself. If you don’t have a strategy going into the game, you’re going to lose.”

In 2018, when Rep. Raskin ran for his second term, he garnered about 68 percent of the vote.

Official primary election results may not be available for several days, according to the state’s Board of Elections.