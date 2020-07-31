“Reopen Montgomery” program offers funding for struggling businesses

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Many businesses have been forced to close their doors since running into a struggle during the Coronavirus pandemic. A new program was launched this week, to help offset reopening costs in Montgomery County.
Officials call it “Reopen Montgomery,” the $14 million program will reimburse small businesses and non profits with up to $5,000 for reopening. The program was created by the county council and they say there are over 200 applications in process.
“Businesses can now start applying for those grants now, we’ve given out millions of dollars so far in small business assistance, we’ve given out millions for assistance for individuals,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County executive.
The county also offered a $5 million grant to help retail and restaurants.
