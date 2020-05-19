Remembering a trailblazer, Odessa Shannon

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is mourning the loss of a trailblazer in the school system.

Odessa Shannon was the first African American woman to be elected to the Montgomery County Board of Education. She Passed away after battling a long-term illness. In addition to serving on the school board, Shannon was one of the founding directors of the National Political Congress of Black Women, executive director of the county’s Human Rights Commission and founded the Human Rights Hall of Fame.

Officials from across the county took to their social media accounts to express their condolences.

“Today the council is heartbroken to learn about the loss of our extraordinary friend and county leader Odessa Shannon. Montgomery County is a more just and fairer place because of Odessa’s public service, volunteerism and advocacy”

Shannon was 91.

