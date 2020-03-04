Remarkable Women: Ellen Coleman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A lifelong friend nominated this remarkable woman, he says she’s fearless and selfless in her work and her everyday life. Ellen Coleman is passionate about making a difference in our community.

“Ellen is the type to say, hey, there’s an opportunity here. I can make a difference,” said John Seng.

Seng and Ellen Coleman have been friends for decades, and they know each other well.

John nominated Ellen, and she didn’t expect to become one of four finalists in our Remarkable Women contest.

“Well, I guess I was kind of surprised and humbled, I thought wow, that’s kind of surprising, there are probably lots of people who do things that should be recognized,” Coleman said.

Seng says, “Ellen is a person who if someone asks for her help, I’ve never heard her say no. In fact, when she says yes, she jumps to the next chapter and says ‘what can I do, where can I help?’ Here’s what we’re trying to do, here’s how I think I can help.”

John says Ellen is extremely driven and when she puts her mind to something, whether it’s in her personal or professional life, there’s not much you can do to stop her.

“What people should know about Ellen Coleman is that you can be a winner without being a jerk,” Seng laughed.

Ellen uses her continued professional success as a local ReMax realtor to support causes she’s passionate about.



“Both of my children were patients at Children’s Hospital over the years. Families can be devastated by trying to take care of a sick child for a long period of time and insurance only covers so much. I decided as part of my business, that I would make a donation to Children’s Hospital for every house I sell and every house I list,” said Coleman.

Some clients are surprised to hear of her generosity.

“I tell people when I list their house or when I sell their house, what I do. They go ‘wow, that’s kind of interesting. I hadn’t thought about that,’ because the donation gets made in the client’s name.

In addition to those donations, she helped to plan a silent auction ball to benefit Children’s Hospital.

“The last year I chaired it was November 2018, and we raised close to $70,000 in one night.”



“She has been able to raise or lead a campaign on behalf of the Children’s Miracle Network to raise more than $400,000 in the last 10 years. That’s a lot of money and that’s a lot of good that’s done, real good, making a real tangible difference in our community,” John says of Ellen.

You can donate to the Children’s Miracle Network here.