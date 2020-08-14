Recovery high school opens in Frederick August 31

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Phoenix Academy recovery high school is scheduled to open in Downtown Frederick August 31 after 2 1/2 years of development.

Located at the intersection of East Church Street and Chapel Alley, the phoenix foundation has been working to open the private high school, dedicated to help students overcome substance abuse.

Board President John Edmonds said the school will give the students an environment dedicated to their recovery.

“The most important thing in a recovery high school is a positive peer pressure environment,” Edmonds said. So we’re going to build 2-5 students off the bat, eventually 5-10… Our long term plan is somewhere between 20 and 30 students.”

Edmonds said the tuition for the phoenix academy is almost $14,000 a year, but it’s on a sliding scale with several scholarship opportunities.

“No student’s going to be turned down for lack of ability to pay,” he said.

Head of School Sara Varga said they’re looking for students willing to take their recovery seriously as well as their education.

“A lot of my role is going to be involved in both,” Varga said. “Making sure that we are providing the academics in a way that the students are able to access them, to make sure that the courses we’re providing are meeting the traditional academic standards of any regular high school, but also incorporating the recovery components of that as well.”

The Phoenix Academy is open to serving students from Frederick as well as surrounding counties and is currently interviewing applicants for the upcoming school year.