Recovery high school cuts ribbon to formally open school

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Phoenix Recovery Academy in Frederick held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday to formally open the school.

The Phoenix Recovery Academy is the only high school in Maryland that focuses on helping students who are recovering from drug addiction continue their education.

The private school allows for students recovering from addiction to learn in an environment that will not distract them from their rehabilitation. Co-founder and president John Edmonds stated that while there is nothing wrong with the public school system, it may be where the students became addicted in the first place. He also stated that many students are forced to return to their previous school after completing their rehabilitation. The student who is trying to recover would then be in the same environment and around the same people that could have contributed to their addiction.

Sara Varga is the head of the school and co-founder of the Phoenix Recovery Academy. As a social worker, she knows that this school can bring individualized care and support to the students. She stated that this school can allow the students not only to learn but also to recover in an environment where they won’t have to worry about negative peer pressure.

“They’re not going to have to worry about a dealer sitting in class next to them. They’re not going to have to worry about that kind of pressure because their peers are going to be on the same page as them. Their peers are going to be supportive of them.” Sara Varga, co-founder and head of school

Edmonds attended the nation’s first recovery high school, the Phoenix School in Montgomery County, Md., has been sober since he was 17 years old. He also stated that he feels obligated to help students who are in a situation similar to his own.

“Well absolutely. If you’ve been given a gift, you can’t help but want to give it back to the next generation.” John Edmonds

Congressman David Trone also attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Trone has been a champion of assisting those who have struggled with addiction as he shares a personal connection to the matter.

“Having lost my nephew Ian at age 24, he died of a fentanyl overdose, this is a real opportunity, a school like this for him and others could have made a huge difference. So this school is about saving lives.” Congressman David Trone

While the Phoenix Recovery Academy does have a yearly tuition, board members emphasized that they will never deny any student a place in their classroom as they work towards recovery.

John Edmonds also stated that while the ribbon-cutting ceremony tonight was obviously a celebration, it signified the start of a long mission to help their students.

The school will officially open on August 31st. For more information, visit the school’s website.