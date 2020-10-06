Rebuilding Together Montgomery County holds annual golf tournament for low-income homeowners

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Nonprofit Rebuilding Together Montgomery County held its annual golf tournament to raise funds to provide safe and health home repairs for homeowners in need.

COVID-19 has created economic hardships for many local residents and this year during their 30th anniversary, they will complete over 100 home projects.

Rebuilding Together uses many volunteers so if you are interested in getting involved, visit their website. rebuildingtogether m-c dot org.