Rape suspect charged officials are concerned there may be additional victims

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM)– Montgomery County police have charged Rockville resident William Gelfeld, age 50 with first-degree rape and assault.

William Gelfeld, age 50, of Overlea Drive in Rockville

The crime took place on January 25th. The Montgomery County police were notified January 27th by Fairfax, Va police that the victim came to a hospital located in Virginia though the rape occurred in Montgomery County.

After further investigation police say that the victim and Gelfeld met online. On January 25th Gelfeld invited the victim back to his house for dinner where the assault took place. The victim also reported that Gelfeld choked her. Police advise everyone to take extra precautions when meeting someone online for the first time.

“When you do feel comfortable enough to meet them in person meet them in a public place during the day well-lit place so if you feel unsafe at anytime you can just leave. We also suggest that you plan your own transportation so drive yourself to the location or take an Uber or Lyft but don’t depend on that date to pick you up or drop you off again. You want to be able to leave when you want to leave and not depend on that person to take you home,” said officer Rebecca Innocenti

Gelfeld was arrested Wednesday, January 29 in Rockville and is being held without bond.

Police say there is a possibility of additional victims and urge anyone with any information to come forward and call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.