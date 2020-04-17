RALI looks to tackle the opioid crisis in online virtual trailer

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — COVID-19 was just introduced to us, but the opioid epidemic has plagued this nation for years.

Every year, thousands of families are affected by the horrors that addiction brings. That’s why the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) is working to make a difference and save lives.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, RALI has decided to launch a virtual version of the trailer. The exhibit, created by experts and former law enforcement officers takes you around a teenager’s room, to help caretakers and educators find the subtle red flags hidden in common household items.

With COVID-19 forcing families to be engaged, this is the time to know the signs. Knowledge is power and it can change the world.

