Racist graffiti found at Walt Whitman HS

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Parents at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda were notified of racist graffiti found on school grounds over the weekend.

The school’s principal sent home a letter saying the “n-word” had been spray-painted on campus. Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident. This comes at a time when MCPS says its working to eliminate hate and bias in schools.

Part of the letter sent home said, “Every student deserves to feel like Whitman is their school and is a safe and welcoming place to thrive. We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a positive school culture and we value your continued support.”