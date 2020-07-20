Public pools expected to see more visitors as region heats up; new rules for pools in Montgomery County

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Pools are expected to get more visitors than usual as many will be out trying to beat the heat, but before you do Montgomery County is reminding resident there are some changes to the rules.

Montgomery County Recreation is now open for walk in or online reservations, which should be made two hours in advance. Before heading out, be sure to bring your mask to wear while entering and exiting the pool site. Public pools are still operating on limited capacity and only open to county residents. Officials say many pool activities are limited and vary depending on if you’re looking to swim indoors or outdoors.

“Outdoor pools are opened for recreational swim and limited laps swimming on a first come first serve basis,” said Carmen Berrios Martinez, Montgomery County Recreation.

Montgomery County Recreation is also hosting summer virtual programs for residents of all ages.

