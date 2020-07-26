Protestors rally at Van Hollen’s house with stimulus demands

KENSINGTON, Md (WDVM) – The People’s Stimulus Rally gathered in Kensington Saturday afternoon for their planned march to the home of Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen.

National coordinator of the Movement for a People’s Party Nick Brana said they are bringing their demands to the homes of politicians, calling on them to think of the people instead of Wall Street.

We’re not going to let wall street get away with another bailout without it being a people’s stimulus,” Brana said.

People’s Party Regional Organizer Philip Ateto says their demands will hopefully remind Van Hollen and other politicians the stimulus bill is meant to benefit the people, not corporations.

“I’m hoping it will put pressure, especially on our democratic leaders to have a spine and stand up and do what’s best for our people,” Ateto said. “For just everyday people.”

Brana said as the eviction moratorium ends across the nation, they are serving up an own eviction notice of their own.

“We’re here, Senator Chris Van Hollen to deliver an eviction notice to you,” Brana said, standing in front of the Senator’s house. “You have failed your mandate to be in office, you have failed your mandate to represent us, and we’re here to deliver this eviction notice so that you can feel a small semblance of what working people are feeling across the country today.”

The list of demands include diverting police funds back to schools and social services, medicare for all, monthly cash payments, payroll coverage for small businesses, suspension of rent and mortgage payments, and the suspension of student and credit card loan payments