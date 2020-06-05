Protesters gather for Black Live Matter protest in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Despite the heat, hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Montgomery County Judicial Center for a peaceful protest.

With their “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” signs in hand, protesters wanted to show their support to the Black Lives Matter movement and demand justice for George Floyd and the thousands of lives lost to police brutality before him.

One of the protesters said she thought this country would be much further along when it comes to race relations. She couldn’t sit and watch, she wanted to be apart of the “solution”.

“I wanted to come out today because I couldn’t sit at home and feel idle, when there’s such an important issue at hand, nearby,” said Connie. “It would be such a waste of time not to express such an important concern.”

There will be several protest/demonstrations across the county:

Sit in in Damascus on June 6th at 12 p.m.

Min Burtonsville on June 6th at 2 p.m.

