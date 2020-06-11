Promoting racial equity and social justice at MCPL

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgmery County Public Library says it’s doing it’s part to help keep residents educated about diversity.

The library has come out strong in its condemnation of the killing of George Floyd. They’ve just released “Anti-racist Reads” book list for the community, with hopes that it will promote racial equity.

To our community – I know all of us are horrified at the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. This is yet another terrible example of the type of treatment that our African American family members, friends, coworkers and community members find themselves enduring in one form or another every day, even now more than 50 years after the passage of the two Civil Rights Acts. Racial equity and inclusion is one of the guiding principles of the Montgomery County Administration. Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) is a signatory organization to the Urban Libraries Council’s Statement on Race and Social Equity. MCPL staff, a wonderfully diverse group of people that reflects our diverse community, are proud to work for one of the critical trusted and equalizing institutions of civic life, the public library. MCPL staff will all continue to strive towards equity, inclusion, compassion, empathy and awareness of injustice as part of our daily lives. Our libraries will continue to act as a safe space for conversations on race, equity and how our nation can move towards healing the wound that opened in 1619. We must all examine our own hearts and minds, and acknowledge the hard work that needs to be done to move our society towards one of true human decency and respect for all. Anita Vassallo

MCPL Director

You can find the full list of books, here.