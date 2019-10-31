Professors to research specially designed instruction for students with disabilities

Associate professors for education at Hood College were recently awarded a $45,000 grant from the Maryland State Department of Education

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Two local professors are exploring specially designed instruction for students with disabilities.

Associate professors for education at Hood College, Tricia Strickland and Kristy Calo, were recently awarded a $45,000 grant from the Maryland State Department of Education.

The funding will support research into the skills and knowledge needed for teacher candidates to successfully give instruction in classrooms co-taught by general education teachers and special education teachers.

“The idea is that we want to have really strong alignment between a student’s individual education program and the general education curriculum so our students can make the great gains academically,” Strickland explained.

Surveys and focus groups of teachers and administrators from approximately 25 Frederick County Public Schools are planned.

In the end, the professors aim to create a training manual and seminar for Hood College teacher candidates and Frederick County Public School educators.