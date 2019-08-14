Professor credited with creating arts program at Hood College retires

Joyce Michaud has been the Ceramic Arts Program director for 25 years.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Hood College professor recognized for creating the ceramic arts program 25 years ago is stepping down and retiring.

Joyce Michaud joined the college in 1994 and was tasked with building the program, which at that time only provided one course a year out of a single classroom.

A quarter-century later, 101 students have gone through the ceramic arts program that now offers three different degrees: A graduate certificate, a master’s of arts, and a master’s of fine arts.

“This program and the building of this program is my legacy that I have left behind and allowed to move into the hands of the new generation of potters,” Michaud said.

Michaud has been the program director since its inception and under her leadership the program has also added newly renovated two studios and a state-of-the-art kiln pavilion.

Officials say Michaud has exhibited and taught classes and workshops internationally in China, Australia, Denmark and Great Britain.

She has been featured in 27 solo and invited small group exhibitions in the U.S.

Michaud adds that she’s stepping down due to health concerns.