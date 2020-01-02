Professionals give advice on meeting health, fitness goals

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The new year is all about starting off on the right foot. For some, that means new goals when it comes to getting in shape and staying healthy.

Fitness professionals at Germantown’s ACAC Fitness and Wellness offer advice on setting and keeping those goals.

When asked about fitness-related New Year’s resolutions, director of personal training and fitness Michael Rushin laughed and said, “don’t make it a resolution, make it a life change.”

CNN reports only 40 percent of people who make New Year’s resolutions are still successful in working toward that goal after six months.

“If you don’t have a plan, if you don’t have a goal set, if you don’t have a support network, if you don’t utilize the resources around you, you’re likely to drop off,” said Rushin.

Trainers say everyone’s experience is different and it’s important to be realistic.

“So often people set massive, crazy goals, that maybe aren’t quite as attainable as smaller, lesser goals,” said Nancy Brouillette, a group training manager.

Improved fitness doesn’t only affect how you look, it can also have an impact on how you feel.

“If you start achieving that, bit by bit, just step by step, you are going to feel better mentally. That positive attitude goes a long way in helping you continue to achieve your goals,” said Brouillette.