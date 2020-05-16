Primary election ballots on the way for at least a third of voters

FREDERICK COUNTY (WDVM) — A number of Frederick County, Maryland residents are experiencing a delay in receiving their primary election ballots.

“In terms of processing that I’ve seen recently, there are at least a third of our voters who may not have gotten their ballots yet,” explained election director at the Frederick County Board of Elections, Stuart Harvey.

County officials explain there was a delay from the post office, but they add that ballots are on their way and should be in mailboxes by Tuesday.

Residents who do not receive their ballot by next week are advised to contact the board of elections.

Officials also point out that the original April primary date is listed on the ballot. Voters are asked to ignore that as the new primary will carry forward on June 2, 2020.

“The date really couldn’t be changed, but it will not effect the counting of the ballots. They will be counted and tabulated for the June 2nd primary election,” Harvey said.

Election officials remind those in the vote-by-mail process to fill out both a ballot and a signed oath. Both are necessary for a complete vote.

“Be sure to sign the ballot oath because if they do not sign the ballot oath on the envelope, the ballot will not be tabulated,” Harvey explained.

Voters can send their ballot by mail or return it at three different drop-box locations between May 21 until 8:00 pm on June 2, 2020, when voting ends.

Drop-off locations include:

Frederick County Board of Elections

340A Montevue Lane, Frederick, Maryland 21702



William R. Talley Recreation Center

121 N Bentz St, Frederick, MD 21701



Urbana Regional Library

9020 Amelung Street, Frederick, Maryland 21704

Limited in-person voting will be available at two voting centers on June 2, 2020 beginning at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Those locations include: