President Trump takes aim at Maryland Gov. for acquiring 500k tests from South Korea

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at Maryland Governor Larry Hogan after he received hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests from South Korea.

With the help of First Lady, Yumi, Hogan announced Monday that the state received half of million tests over the weekend, calling it “Operation Enduring Friendship.”

“Marylanders should feel confident knowing that we have done everything in our power, gone to every length and used every tool and every resource at our disposable to defeat that deadly virus,” said Hogan during a press conference.

Hours later, during the White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump didn’t hold back.

“Hundreds and hundreds of labs are ready, willing, and able,” said Trump. “Some of the governor’s like as an example, the Governor of Maryland did not really understand the list. He didn’t understand what really was going on.”

The president said during a call with Vice President Mike Pence and all 50 governors, they have been provided a list of names, addresses, and phone numbers to the governor’s to get federal testing in their state.

“We told the governors once again today that by our best estimate we have enough testing capacity today for every state in America to go to phase 1 if they meet the other criteria of 14 days of reducing cases and sufficient hospital capacity to prepare for any eventuality that may occur,” said Pence.

Governor Hogan appeared on CNN Monday night and reacted to the news of President Trump’s comments.

“I am not sure what the president is referring to, I have a pretty good understanding of what is going on,” said Hogan. “I appreciate the information that was provided by his team..But he was not there. I don’t understand what he is trying to say.”

Governor Hogan tweeted later: “I’m grateful to President Trump for sending us a list of federal labs and generously offering Maryland use of them for #COVID19 testing. Accessing these federal labs will be critical for utilizing the 500,000 tests we have acquired from South Korea.”

Hogan said he will make an announcement on how Maryland will re-open sometime this week.