Police: Woman allegedly assaults, robs victim while getting off bus

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for help identifying a woman they say was involved in a robbery in January.

Police say the woman in the photo assaulted a 43-year-old victim before stealing and running off with their purse as she got off of a Ride On bus.

The suspect and the victim were involved in an argument before getting off the bus at the corner of Contour Rd at Tunstall Dr in Gaithersburg, police said.

Anyone who might be able to help identify the suspect is encouraged to contact police.