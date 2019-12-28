Police warn the public to plan ahead of New Year’s Eve

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — During the holiday season in 2018, there were about 285 drunk driving-related deaths throughout the country, so this year police are warning you to have fun safely.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 10,511 drunk-driving fatalities throughout the entire 2018 year.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Frederick Police Department is reminding the public to drive sober or get pulled over.

Police encourage you to plan ahead—designate a sober driver, or use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft to make it home safely.

“New Year’s Eve is coming up so we do have a lot of people out drinking and enjoying themselves and we don’t want to discourage that but we don’t want you driving. Get a hotel room locally, stay at a friend’s [home], stay where the party is; we don’t want you on the streets,” explained Michele Bowman with the Frederick Police Department.

Police warn that even at a blood alcohol level of .02, people can begin to experience a decline in visual functions, and a loss of judgment.