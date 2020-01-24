Police trying to identify suspects involved in 7-Eleven assault

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call the 5th district investigative unit at 240-773-6237.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are trying to identify suspects involved in an assault at a 7-Eleven in Germantown last week.

Detectives are investigating the assault that happened inside of the store on the 12800 block of Clopper Road. Police say the entered the store and became irate with the store clerk, walked behind the counter and began to physically assault him.

The suspect showed a weapon and made verbal threats to the employee. Then a woman is observed going behind the counter while the assault was taking place and attempted to lead the suspect away. The woman is considered a person of interest, police said. Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to call the 5th district investigative unit at 240-773-6237.