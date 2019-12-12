Police spread holiday cheer around Montgomery County

The officers stopped in several spots around Montgomery County on Wednesday, with a final stop at The Children's Inn at NIH.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the 14th year Bobby Ladany has put on a red coat and pants, along with a long white beard for the Montgomery County Police Santa Ride. He takes his job as Santa Claus, and a police officer, seriously.

“The police job isn’t all about going out and locking up the bad guy. It’s also about reaching out to people who just aren’t as lucky as we are,” Ladany said while sitting on his police motorcycle at the 5th District – Germantown police station.

“I get to ride the motorcycle this year too, so that’s kind of exciting for me,” said Jennifer Hoffmann.

2019 is the first year that a Mrs. Claus is featured in the Santa Ride.

The officers stopped in several spots around Montgomery County on Wednesday, with a final stop at The Children’s Inn at NIH.

“When we get down to The Children’s Inn, I notice the little kids painting things on their faces, with these big time, studly guys wrapping gifts and picking out gifts with little kids, having fun and laughing. Just enjoying themselves,” said Ladany.

For Santa and Mrs. Claus, it’s about spreading holiday joy.

“Going home and going wow, we made a difference in someone’s life today even if it was just for a minute,” said Hoffmann.

“The saddest thing in the world is for someone to fall down and have no one there to help them up, and today, we’re just going to try to help people up,” said Ladany.