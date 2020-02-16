Police solve a 28-year-old cold case

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD (WDVM)– Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department have solved a 28-year-old homicide investigation.

James Essel was brutally stabbed to death march 22 in 1992 at the sugarloaf mountain market located off of Old hundred rd. During the investigation, the suspect’s blood was left at the scene. In 2017 detectives used new DNA analysis techniques to gather additional information.

James Essel

3 years later on February 10th officers from the Montgomery County and Virginia beach police department obtained DNA from a search and seizure warrant for 51-year-old Virginia beach resident Hans Huitz linking him to the murder of James Essel.

“On Wednesday our detectives along with US marshalls attempted to take Mr.Huitz into custody near his residence in Virginia beach during that attempt and encounter ensued between officers and Mr.Huitz in which time officers did use deadly force and Mr.Huitz succumbed to his injuries at the scene.” said officer Rick Goodale.

Police say they do not believe there are any additional suspects.