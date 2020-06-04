Police seeking suspect who was recorded assaulting girl on Capital Crescent Trail

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Police in Montgomery County, Maryland are seeking a man who was recorded snatching a flyer from a girl on the Capital Crescent Trail on June 1. The person who recorded the incident said they were putting up flyers in support of George Floyd.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police. (Montgomery County Division) tweeted about seeking the assault suspect, with photos taken from the video:

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual in reference to an assault that took place this morning on the Capital Creacent trail. Please contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information. Pease reference case number 20001297. pic.twitter.com/EtC9Q0xBOp — Park Police MC (@ParkPolice) June 2, 2020

The video of the incident was posted to the public forum website Reddit:

The video first shows the suspect walking towards a girl who’s holding her hand up in front of her and backing away from him. He then turns around and walks toward another girl who is standing along a fence holding flyers. A female voice could be heard off camera screaming, “do not touch her.” The suspect is then seen trying to rip the flyer from the girl’s hand.

Screenshot taken from video on Reddit

The woman who was screaming off camera intervenes, and the suspect then starts charging at the man recording the video with his bicycle. The last scene shows the man recording the video apparently either fell, or dropped his phone. The video caption says the incident happened near the Dalecarlia Tunnel.

The Attorney General of Maryland, Brian Frosh, also tweeted about the incident, calling for tips. “If anyone can identify this man, please let me know (410-576-6300) and contact Montgomery County States Attorney John McCarthy,” Frosh tweeted on Thursday.

The Capital Crescent Trail is about 7 miles long and runs from Georgetown in Washington, D.C., to Bethesda, Maryland. Anyone with information on the suspect can contact Det. Lopez at 301-929-2774 with any information.