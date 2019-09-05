Police seeking suspect responsible for burglarizing Mosque

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are looking for the suspect responsible for burglarizing an Islamic center in Burtonsville.

Police say someone who works at the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center noticed their donation box had been broken into. Video surveillance from August 12 shows the suspect breaking into the center on the 3100 block of Spencerville Road. The suspect used a ladder to climb into an open second-floor window. Police say once inside the center, he took money from the box and ran off.

“He was inside the building for quite a while, he eventually made his way into the donation box where he used some type of pry tool to force the box open, stole cash, then fled,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information about this burglary is asked to contact police.