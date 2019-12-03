Police seeking publics help in locating suspect involved in Wheaton Giant armed robbery

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department need your help looking for a man involved in the armed robbery of a grocery store in Wheaton.

On November 15, at approximately 8:10 p.m., an identified suspect stole items from the Giant grocery store located at 2900 University Boulevard West in Wheaton.

When confronted, the suspect proceeded to assault the store security guard. Not once, but twice after he was confronted, he then pulled a knife out and attempted to assault the security guard again.

The suspect was last seen on foot on Valley View Avenue. If you know this man’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the 4th district Investigative Unit by calling 240-773-5530.

Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

