Police seek suspects involved in Takoma Park armed robbery

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — Takoma Park Police are looking for two suspects who robbed two victims at gunpoint early this week.
Detectives say the incident happened on August 9 at around 11 p.m., in the 7000 block of Carroll Avenue. The victims said they were sitting in a street gazebo, in the downtown area of Takoma Park, when they were approached by the suspects who demanded property. The suspects took unknown items from the victims before running off, the victims reported. Officers then conducted a canvas of the area but did not find the suspects. Police said the victims were not harmed.
Police describe the suspects as:
- Two black males wearing dark colored pants, white shirts, blue masks, armed with handguns
Park Police is now handling the investigation as the incident occurred on park property. Anyone with information is asked to contact the criminal investigations unit at 301-929-2748.
