Police seek suspect who sexually assaulted juvenile

Anyone with information is asked to contact Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have released a composite of a suspect who sexually assaulted a juvenile in the Rockville area.

Detectives from the special victims’ investigations division say it happened on October 31. The victim reported that she was walking between apartment buildings in the 9700 block of Key West Avenue when the suspect sexually assaulted her.

That suspect is described by police as a black man, approximately 18 to 21 years of age and about 6-feet-tall. He was wearing a black beanie cap, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes. The victim said the suspect spoke with an African accent. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or who may have additional information is asked to contact police.