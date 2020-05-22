Police seek suspect in Germantown shooting, man seriously injured

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Germantown on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said they found a 29-year-old man suffering serious injuries from a gunshot wound in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road. The incident happened around 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police said the shooting does not seem to be random. Anyone with information about the shooting or identity of the suspect contact the 5th District Investigative Section at 240-773-6237.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted online here. Crime Solvers may pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

