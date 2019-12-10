Police seek suspect in cell phone store robbery

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department need your help in identifying a suspect who robbed a Metro PCS cell phone store in Montgomery Village.

Police say it happened on November 6 and have released a surveillance video of the suspect shown entering the store on the 9900 block of Montgomery Village Avenue. The suspect approached the employee who was working behind the counter, with a knife. The suspect then threatened the employee and demanded cash from the register before running off.

“Were not sure from the video if the suspect was wearing a mask or not, it’s kind of hard to tell from the video so were just asking if anybody may have been in the area and has seen anything or may recognize the clothing or recognize the suspects movements to please give our detectives a call,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

The department’s major crimes division contact 240-773-5100.