Police seek suspect in attempted burglary

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 1st District Investigative Section at 240-773-6084

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating an attempted burglary at a gas station in Derwood.

Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.

Police say on October 12th at approximately 3:25 a.m., the suspect attempted to break into the Gulf Gas station on the 15800 block of Frederick road. The suspect is shown trying to break open a window.  Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this suspect to contact Montgomery County Police.

