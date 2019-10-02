Police searching for three suspects involved in theft and assault at Westfield Wheaton Mall

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police need your help in identifying three suspects who stole merchandise and assaulted several people in the Westfield Wheaton Mall last week.

Police released this video of the suspects walking into a beauty supply store inside the mall on September 23. Police responded to the report of a theft that had occurred earlier at the nearby Target. When they arrived, they were notified by security personnel that there was another disturbance at the opposite end of the mall. Officers later determined that these suspects were the same who had committed the theft at target. According to police, the suspects attempted to steal items from the Wheaton Beauty Supply store and when the owner confronted the suspects, two of the suspects began punching him and his friend. The group also assaulted a witness who was trying to take a photo of them with her cell phone before they fled toward the Wheaton Metro.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Montgomery County Police.